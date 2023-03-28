Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

BBD.B opened at C$66.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$18.30 and a one year high of C$70.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

