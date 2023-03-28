Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.40.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance
BBD.B opened at C$66.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$18.30 and a one year high of C$70.99.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
