Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock remained flat at $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
