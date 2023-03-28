Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock remained flat at $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

