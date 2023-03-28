Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. 7,816,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,646,926. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,217. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

