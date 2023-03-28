Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 5,212 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 663,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $74,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Insider Activity

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,169.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,521 shares of company stock worth $10,955,487 over the last 90 days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHH opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $150.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.76.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.89%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Articles

