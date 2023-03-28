Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,756 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $105,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $356.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $429.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,426,262 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.