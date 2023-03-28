Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 7,275 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.39% of Flowers Foods worth $84,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $45,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

