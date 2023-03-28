Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of NIKE worth $114,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in NIKE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Down 2.4 %

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

