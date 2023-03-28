Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,664 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.52% of Northern Trust worth $96,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.32.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

