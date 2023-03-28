Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $60.73 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $60,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after buying an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after buying an additional 439,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after buying an additional 135,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,919,000 after buying an additional 157,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

