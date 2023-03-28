Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 11,726 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.68% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $51,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

JLL opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.91 and a 12 month high of $249.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.47.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

