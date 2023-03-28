Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 16,559 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $55,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $184.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.93 and a 200 day moving average of $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

