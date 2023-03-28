Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 726,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

Shares of BJ opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

