Bowman & Co S.C. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 151,949 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.87. The stock had a trading volume of 121,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,405. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

