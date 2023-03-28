Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. 2,526,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,412. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

