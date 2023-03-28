Bowman & Co S.C. Has $720,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.86. 1,074,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,540. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

