Bowman & Co S.C. Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.37. 462,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.49.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

