Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 59 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.97. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.