Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 26th

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

BYD opened at C$211.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$211.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$204.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 103.34, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$117.48 and a 1 year high of C$222.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$238.55.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

