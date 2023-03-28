Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,637 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.3% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.90.

VRTX traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.67. The stock had a trading volume of 260,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,708. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.12. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,171. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

