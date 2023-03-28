Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 890 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,901. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

