BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares were up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 2,638,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,252,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of BRF

About BRF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BRF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.