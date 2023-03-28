BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares were up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 2,638,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,252,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.
BRF Trading Up 3.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Institutional Trading of BRF
About BRF
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.