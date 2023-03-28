BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

NYSE BRSP opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $756.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 114,415 shares during the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

