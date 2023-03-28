Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Price Target at $37.18

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $42.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 139.8% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Stories

