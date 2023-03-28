Brokerages Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Target Price at GBX 1,182.20

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,182.20 ($14.53).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.36) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($12.67) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.76) to GBX 950 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Close Brothers Group

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Michael N. Biggs purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 864 ($10.62) per share, with a total value of £8,640 ($10,615.55). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,820. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 873.90 ($10.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,722.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 843 ($10.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,259 ($15.47). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 984.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,011.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,137.25%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.