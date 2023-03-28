Brokerages Set GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price at $58.38

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of -0.18. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,406 shares of company stock valued at $483,466. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,823,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,353,000 after acquiring an additional 865,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

