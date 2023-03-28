Brokerages Set Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Target Price at $18.90

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDV shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modiv by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Trading Up 0.1 %

Modiv Dividend Announcement

MDV opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. Modiv has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.00%.

Modiv Company Profile

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

