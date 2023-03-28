Brokerages Set Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Target Price at $18.90

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.90.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDV shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modiv by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.00%.
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
