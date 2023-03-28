Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT at $44.71

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Citigroup upped their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Open Text stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 324,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,492,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 273,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

