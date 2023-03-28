Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $6.60

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th.

RSKD opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 709,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Riskified by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,477,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

