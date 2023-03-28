Brokers Issue Forecasts for Elevance Health, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.17. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

ELV opened at $463.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.65. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

