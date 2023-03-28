Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BDIV stock traded up C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.28. 1,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of C$16.69 and a 52-week high of C$21.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.71.

