Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 384,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 43,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,227. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 235.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,119.57%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

