C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 5,289,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,358,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AI shares. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $860,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

