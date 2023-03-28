Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CFWFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.9 %

CFWFF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. 3,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Corporate. The United States segment offers fracturing services to oil companies operating in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota; in the Rockies area; and in Texas and New Mexico, where it services the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

See Also

