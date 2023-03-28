Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Canacol Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CNE stock opened at C$10.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.62. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.75 and a 12 month high of C$16.30.
About Canacol Energy
Further Reading
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.