Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Up 100.8% in March

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the February 28th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

NYSE CNI traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $114.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,237. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

