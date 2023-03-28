Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $38.72 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Canadian Solar by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Solar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,027,572 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $62,652,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Canadian Solar by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,247 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

