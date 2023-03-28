Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 20,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 78,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Cango Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $162.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Cango

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

