Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires 225 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IJH stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $242.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

