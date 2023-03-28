Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases 993 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ESGU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.27. The company had a trading volume of 286,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,030. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.60. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.