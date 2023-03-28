Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.60

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.60 and last traded at C$41.42, with a volume of 69066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.75.

Capital Power Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 276.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

