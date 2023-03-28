Capitol Family Office Inc. Purchases Shares of 82,937 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 32.1% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.03. 1,874,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,201. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.79. The company has a market cap of $269.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

