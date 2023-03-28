Cardano (ADA) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion and $295.73 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.59 or 0.06509622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00041303 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00021348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,626,240,479 coins and its circulating supply is 34,730,976,807 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

