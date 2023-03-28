Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.26 and a twelve month high of C$9.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

