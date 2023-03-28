Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Carlyle Secured Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 77.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,521. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $699.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Featured Stories

