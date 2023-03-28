Carnival Co. & (CCL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL) in the last few weeks:

3/28/2023 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00.

3/27/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $18.00.

3/16/2023 – Carnival Co. & is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. 72,478,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,749,676. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

