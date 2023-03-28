Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 3.8 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.26. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($12.90) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $26,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 693,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 717,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 484,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 283,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

