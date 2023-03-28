Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carrefour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Carrefour Stock Performance

CRRFY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 62,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

