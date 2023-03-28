Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0369 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $401.07 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,600,040,810 coins and its circulating supply is 10,856,022,952 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,598,469,365 with 10,854,552,298 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03392993 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $6,204,066.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

