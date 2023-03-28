Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 34,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.78. 100,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,086. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.19 and its 200-day moving average is $224.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

