Centerspace (CSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on April 10th

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Centerspace Stock Performance

CSR traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.84. 27,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.16 million, a P/E ratio of -38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Centerspace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Centerspace by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Centerspace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Centerspace by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Centerspace

CSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

